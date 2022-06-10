Lions' Campbell praises Hutchinson's steady ascension

Former Michigan defensive end and No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson continues to be in the good graces of Detroit head coach Dan Campbell.

Given his draft position and college career, Hutchinson's expectations in the NFL are sky-high. Still, he's improving and impressing the Lions' brass.

"I told my wife this last night, I was like, 'You know what's great about him is he's quietly getting better right in front of us,'" Campbell said Thursday, via the Detroit Free Press. "He doesn't say anything, he listens, he's like a sponge in there, he absorbs the information, watches how things are done and the way coaches want them done, and then he's got a motor, and he goes."

Michigan fans are no stranger to the motor Hutchinson brings to the Motor City. It was evident from the moment he stepped foot on campus.

Perhaps the best example of his ultra-high effort play style is his performance against Ohio State last November. Michigan beat the Buckeyes, 42-27, for the first time since 2011, and Hutchinson totaled a game-high three sacks en route to breaking the program's single-season sack record.

His personality and menacing play style mesh with the culture Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes are building together seamlessly while immediately upgrading the franchise's defensive unit.

It's early in his career and way too early to call anything an absolute. Regardless, Hutchinson is off to an excellent and promising start with his new team.

"He just learns and gets better every day, and you see it."