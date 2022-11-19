Live scores, updates and highlights: Michigan vs. Illinois
The final home game of the season is here, which brings a sobering reminder of just how quickly the college football season passes us by. Many of Michigan's seniors will be wearing the winged helmet for the final time in Michigan Stadium as the Wolverines take on Illinois.
With Ohio State looming, the Wolverines are not trying to overlook the Illini with all of its goals left to play for.
Kickoff is set for noon on ABC.
Below, check out all live updates, scores and highlights as the Wolverines take on the Illini.
HALFTIME: Michigan 7, Illinois 3
- 1:38 Q2: An injury situation to keep an eye on, Blake Corum went down holding his knee. He walked off under his own power straight to the locker room. In less important news, he fumbled the ball during the play and the Illini take over.
- 4:05 Q2: After a false start penalty ruined its chances of going for it on fourth and short, the Illini are on the board with a field goal. Michigan 7, Illinois 3
- 11:39 Q2: Wolverines get the turnover on downs. A huge play by Mason Graham to stuff Chase Brown on fourth and short. Illini appeared to be driving on the play, the Wolverines respond.
END OF QUARTER 1: Michigan 7, Illinois 0
- 3:55 Q1: After some traded punts, the first quarter is melting away as we all expected with two run-heavy teams. Michigan gets the ball with a lot of things going right at the moment.
- 11:28 Q1: Surgical. Michigan's first drive of the game carved Illinois up. Blake Corum finishes the drive with another touchdown. Michigan 7, Illinois 0
- 15:00 Q1: Michigan will start this one out on offense first. Illinois wins the toss and has deferred to the second half.
Pregame
- The Wolverines will be without a handful of players today with Donovan Edwards, Trevor Keegan and A.J. Henning all out due to injury
- Tight end Luke Schoonmaker has returned to the lineup today after missing last week.
- The weather will be cold and windy today. The perfect recipe for both programs who love to run the football.