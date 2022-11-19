The final home game of the season is here, which brings a sobering reminder of just how quickly the college football season passes us by. Many of Michigan's seniors will be wearing the winged helmet for the final time in Michigan Stadium as the Wolverines take on Illinois. With Ohio State looming, the Wolverines are not trying to overlook the Illini with all of its goals left to play for. Kickoff is set for noon on ABC. Below, check out all live updates, scores and highlights as the Wolverines take on the Illini.

HALFTIME: Michigan 7, Illinois 3

- 1:38 Q2: An injury situation to keep an eye on, Blake Corum went down holding his knee. He walked off under his own power straight to the locker room. In less important news, he fumbled the ball during the play and the Illini take over. - 4:05 Q2: After a false start penalty ruined its chances of going for it on fourth and short, the Illini are on the board with a field goal. Michigan 7, Illinois 3

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbGxpbm9pcyB3ZW50IGZvciBpdCBvbiA0dGgtYW5kLTEuPGJyPjxi cj5Oby4gMyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VNaWNoRm9v dGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFVNaWNoRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+ JiMzOTtzIEQgd2FzbiYjMzk7dCBoYXZpbmcgaXQuIPCfmqsgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2J4NUNzTU9QWXEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ieDVD c01PUFlxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gTmV0d29yayAoQEJpZ1Rl bk5ldHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmlnVGVu TmV0d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTU5NDAyNjI2OTU0NDMwODczNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

- 11:39 Q2: Wolverines get the turnover on downs. A huge play by Mason Graham to stuff Chase Brown on fourth and short. Illini appeared to be driving on the play, the Wolverines respond. END OF QUARTER 1: Michigan 7, Illinois 0

- 3:55 Q1: After some traded punts, the first quarter is melting away as we all expected with two run-heavy teams. Michigan gets the ball with a lot of things going right at the moment.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGFrZSBDb3J1bSBkb2luZyBCbGFrZSBDb3J1bSB0aGluZ3Mgb24g dGhlIGdhbWUmIzM5O3MgZmlyc3QgcGxheS4g8J+SpTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmxha2VfY29ydW0/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGJsYWtlX2NvcnVtPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vVU1pY2hGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVU1p Y2hGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0g5MkthdTd5 NnoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IOTJLYXU3eTZ6PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEJpZyBUZW4gTmV0d29yayAoQEJpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmlnVGVuTmV0d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTU5NDAx NTQ3MzUxOTA3NTMyOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAx OSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

- 11:28 Q1: Surgical. Michigan's first drive of the game carved Illinois up. Blake Corum finishes the drive with another touchdown. Michigan 7, Illinois 0 - 15:00 Q1: Michigan will start this one out on offense first. Illinois wins the toss and has deferred to the second half.

Pregame