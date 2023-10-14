Live updates: Indiana at Michigan
Final score: Michigan 52, Indiana 7
6:03 Q4: Tuttle finds the freshman Karmello English in the back of the endzone for a four-yard touchdown pass.
Michigan 52, Indiana 7
11:46 Q4: Keon Sabb makes a nice play on the ball and intercepts a pass from Jackson and returns it to the Hoosier 36, where it will be first down for UM.
12:02 Q4: Donovan Edwards gets in the endzone for his first touchdown of the season from a yard out on a Jack Tuttle-led drive at QB.
Michigan 45, Indiana 7
End of the 3rd quarter: Michigan 38, Indiana 7
0:50 Q3: Michigan gets a stop on a third down play after IU drove it to the Michigan 32. Harrell stayed disciplined and made a great play to force a fumble on the QB keeper, and Mason Graham scooped the ball off the ground and ran back the fumble near midfield.
5:18 Q3: 28-yard FG from James Turner is good as IU's defense holds strong and comes up with a 2nd down sack.
Michigan 38, Indiana 7
7:39 Q3: Jackson back into the game at QB for IU but it doesn't mean much in terms of being able to move the ball. Michael Barrett delivers a big hit on him on third down, forces a fumble and Michigan recovers at the IU 15, where Michigan will have it 1st-and-10.
8:28 Q3: Touchdown Michigan. McCarthy finds Morgan on a short pass and Morgan does the rest as he dances around a couple of defenders en route to the endzone for his second TD of the season.
Michigan 35, Indiana 7
10:46 Q3: Michigan forces and IU 3-and-out as Jaylen Harrell comes up with a sack. Great down field coverage from UM on the play as well. Wolverines will take over at their own 48.
12:22 Q3: Touchdown Michigan. McCarthy finds Colston Loveland down the sideline on a play where he scrambled out of the pocket to his right as IU broke their rush lanes. Score went for 54 yards.
Michigan 28, Indiana 7
14:53 Q3: Semaj Morgan returns the opening kickoff to the Michigan 35, where the Wolverines will take over on offense to begin the third.
Halftime: Michigan 21, Indiana 7
0:11 Q2: Touchdown Michigan. Blake Corum in on a run from a yard out, but the scoring drive was highlighted by a play by McCarthy on a pass to Edwards where he flipped the ball to him while on the run and under pressure.
Michigan 21, Indiana 7
1:40 Q2: Michigan gets a stop on defense, in part to an IU hands to the face penalty that negated a big pass play, and Tyler Morris has a big punt return to the Hoosier 46 where Michigan will take over.
3:24 Q2: Touchdown Michigan. J.J. McCarthy finds Roman Wilson from two yards out on a zone read play on 4th-and-goal. 87-yard drive on 11 plays.
Michigan 14, Indiana 7
6:18 Q2: McCarthy finds Tyler Morris on a 23-yard pass play down the right sideline on what was a free play due to Indiana jumping offsides. Big play to keep the drive alive as the Wolverines now have it at the IU 28.
9:00 Q2: Michigan gets a stop on defense as Kenneth Grant knocks down a pass on a 4th-and-2 play as he nearly came away with his 2nd pick of the season. Wolverines take back over at their own 13 after the punt.
11:19 Q 2: Touchdown Michigan. Blake Corum runs it in from a yard out after a nice drive from the offense.
Michigan 7, Indiana 7
End of the 1st quarter: Indiana 7, Michigan 0
2:17 Q1: Touchdown Hoosiers. Indiana executes a trick play as receiver Donaven Mcculley completes a 44-yard TD pass to Jaylin Lucas on a play Michigan was completely fooled on.
Indiana 7, Michigan 0
5:08 Q1: Brendan Sorsby has entered the game at QB for IU for this series and he makes a nice run on a third down play to extend the IU drive and get the ball near midfield.
5:21 Q1: Michigan goes 3-and-out on its second series after the turnover and has -7 yards of total offense so far. Indiana takes over at its own 23 after the punt.
6:35 Q 1: After a promising Indiana drive, Rod Moore comes up with an interception for the Wolverines on a 3rd-and-12 play on a ball that was initially tipped by Mike Sainristill. He returns in to the Michigan 41 where the offense will take over.
12:50 Q1: J.J. McCarthy is sacked on 3rd-and-7 as Michigan also goes 3-and-out in its opening series. Hoosiers take back over at their own 23-yard line.
13:59 Q1: Michigan forces a three-and-out on it opening series on defense after Makari Paige applied some serious pressure on Hoosier QB Tayven Jackson on a 3rd-and-long. Wolverines take over near midfield after the punt.
Michigan wins the coin toss and defers. Indiana will receiver the opening kickoff going against the wind.
Pregame
Michigan football (6-0) returns home for the first time since Sept. 23 when it takes on the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3) at the Big House.
As far as the injury reports go, the Wolverines will be without running back Kalel Mullings, defensive back Zeke Berry, tight end Marlin Klein and running back C.J. Stokes, with no players listed as questionable.
For Indiana, they will be without running back Josh Henderson, cornerback Jamier Johnson and offensive lineman Max Longman.
Quarterback Dexter Williams II, who tore his ACL in the Hoosiers' final game of last season, has been upgraded to questionable for the first time this season, with Tayven Jackson still expected to start. Wide receivers Cam Camper E.J. Williams Jr. are also listed as questionable for the Hoosiers.
The game will kick off at 12:10 p.m. on Fox.
---
