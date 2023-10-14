Final score: Michigan 52, Indiana 7

6:03 Q4: Tuttle finds the freshman Karmello English in the back of the endzone for a four-yard touchdown pass. Michigan 52, Indiana 7

11:46 Q4: Keon Sabb makes a nice play on the ball and intercepts a pass from Jackson and returns it to the Hoosier 36, where it will be first down for UM.

12:02 Q4: Donovan Edwards gets in the endzone for his first touchdown of the season from a yard out on a Jack Tuttle-led drive at QB. Michigan 45, Indiana 7

End of the 3rd quarter: Michigan 38, Indiana 7

0:50 Q3: Michigan gets a stop on a third down play after IU drove it to the Michigan 32. Harrell stayed disciplined and made a great play to force a fumble on the QB keeper, and Mason Graham scooped the ball off the ground and ran back the fumble near midfield.

5:18 Q3: 28-yard FG from James Turner is good as IU's defense holds strong and comes up with a 2nd down sack. Michigan 38, Indiana 7

7:39 Q3: Jackson back into the game at QB for IU but it doesn't mean much in terms of being able to move the ball. Michael Barrett delivers a big hit on him on third down, forces a fumble and Michigan recovers at the IU 15, where Michigan will have it 1st-and-10.

8:28 Q3: Touchdown Michigan. McCarthy finds Morgan on a short pass and Morgan does the rest as he dances around a couple of defenders en route to the endzone for his second TD of the season. Michigan 35, Indiana 7

10:46 Q3: Michigan forces and IU 3-and-out as Jaylen Harrell comes up with a sack. Great down field coverage from UM on the play as well. Wolverines will take over at their own 48.

12:22 Q3: Touchdown Michigan. McCarthy finds Colston Loveland down the sideline on a play where he scrambled out of the pocket to his right as IU broke their rush lanes. Score went for 54 yards. Michigan 28, Indiana 7

14:53 Q3: Semaj Morgan returns the opening kickoff to the Michigan 35, where the Wolverines will take over on offense to begin the third.

Halftime: Michigan 21, Indiana 7

0:11 Q2: Touchdown Michigan. Blake Corum in on a run from a yard out, but the scoring drive was highlighted by a play by McCarthy on a pass to Edwards where he flipped the ball to him while on the run and under pressure. Michigan 21, Indiana 7

1:40 Q2: Michigan gets a stop on defense, in part to an IU hands to the face penalty that negated a big pass play, and Tyler Morris has a big punt return to the Hoosier 46 where Michigan will take over.

3:24 Q2: Touchdown Michigan. J.J. McCarthy finds Roman Wilson from two yards out on a zone read play on 4th-and-goal. 87-yard drive on 11 plays. Michigan 14, Indiana 7

6:18 Q2: McCarthy finds Tyler Morris on a 23-yard pass play down the right sideline on what was a free play due to Indiana jumping offsides. Big play to keep the drive alive as the Wolverines now have it at the IU 28.

9:00 Q2: Michigan gets a stop on defense as Kenneth Grant knocks down a pass on a 4th-and-2 play as he nearly came away with his 2nd pick of the season. Wolverines take back over at their own 13 after the punt.

11:19 Q 2: Touchdown Michigan. Blake Corum runs it in from a yard out after a nice drive from the offense. Michigan 7, Indiana 7

End of the 1st quarter: Indiana 7, Michigan 0

2:17 Q1: Touchdown Hoosiers. Indiana executes a trick play as receiver Donaven Mcculley completes a 44-yard TD pass to Jaylin Lucas on a play Michigan was completely fooled on. Indiana 7, Michigan 0

5:08 Q1: Brendan Sorsby has entered the game at QB for IU for this series and he makes a nice run on a third down play to extend the IU drive and get the ball near midfield.

5:21 Q1: Michigan goes 3-and-out on its second series after the turnover and has -7 yards of total offense so far. Indiana takes over at its own 23 after the punt.

6:35 Q 1: After a promising Indiana drive, Rod Moore comes up with an interception for the Wolverines on a 3rd-and-12 play on a ball that was initially tipped by Mike Sainristill. He returns in to the Michigan 41 where the offense will take over.

12:50 Q1: J.J. McCarthy is sacked on 3rd-and-7 as Michigan also goes 3-and-out in its opening series. Hoosiers take back over at their own 23-yard line.

13:59 Q1: Michigan forces a three-and-out on it opening series on defense after Makari Paige applied some serious pressure on Hoosier QB Tayven Jackson on a 3rd-and-long. Wolverines take over near midfield after the punt.

Michigan wins the coin toss and defers. Indiana will receiver the opening kickoff going against the wind.

Pregame