End of Q1: Michigan fell behind early, but the Wolverines have scored 16 unanswered points, and they have the ball on their own 42-yard line to start the second quarter.

0:32 Q1: Christian Boivin blocks Maryland's punt, and the Maryland punter intentionally boots it out of the back of his own end zone. It results in a safety. Michigan 16, Maryland 3

2:00 Q1: Taulia Tagovailoa is stripped by Michael Barrett, Derrick Moore picks up the ball and walks into the end zone for Michigan's second touchdown of the game. Turner puts the PAT through. Michigan 14, Maryland 3

2:19 Q1: Blake Corum rushes for his 19th touchdown of the season. Michigan's drive lasted nine plays and 65 yards and took up 4:10 of game clock. James Turner connects on the PAT. Michigan 7, Maryland 3

6:29 Q1: Marylands kickoff goes out of bounds. Michigan will take over at its own 35-yard line, down by three.

6:29 Q1: The Terrapins put together an 11-play, 57-yard drive that ends in a made field goal by kicker Jack Howes. Michigan 0, Maryland 3

12:50 Q1: Michigan goes three-and-out on its opening possession, and Tommy Doman punts it away. Maryland will start its offensive day on its own 26-yard line.