1:55 Q1: J.J. McCarthy finds Roman Wilson in the corner of the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown. James Turner connects on the extra point, and Michigan is up by two touchdowns. Michigan 14, Michigan State 0

4:47 Q1: Michigan State gets a first down, but its drive stalls at the 50-yard line on 4th down and 2. A great job by the Michigan defense in the short-yardage situation gives the Wolverines the ball back.

8:50 Q1: Blake Corum plunges forward for a 1-yard touchdown run, capping off a 12-play, 84-yard touchdown drive. Michigan strikes first. Michigan 7, Michigan State 0

12:23 Q1: J.J. McCarthy rolls out of the pocket and finds A.J. Barner for a conversion on 3rd and 14. A Michigan State player goes down with an injury on the play, but Michigan will have 1st and 10 from the 50-yard line after the break.

Michigan State wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Michigan will start with the ball to open the game.