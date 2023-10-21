Live Updates: Michigan at Michigan State
1:55 Q1: J.J. McCarthy finds Roman Wilson in the corner of the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown. James Turner connects on the extra point, and Michigan is up by two touchdowns. Michigan 14, Michigan State 0
4:47 Q1: Michigan State gets a first down, but its drive stalls at the 50-yard line on 4th down and 2. A great job by the Michigan defense in the short-yardage situation gives the Wolverines the ball back.
8:50 Q1: Blake Corum plunges forward for a 1-yard touchdown run, capping off a 12-play, 84-yard touchdown drive. Michigan strikes first. Michigan 7, Michigan State 0
12:23 Q1: J.J. McCarthy rolls out of the pocket and finds A.J. Barner for a conversion on 3rd and 14. A Michigan State player goes down with an injury on the play, but Michigan will have 1st and 10 from the 50-yard line after the break.
Michigan State wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Michigan will start with the ball to open the game.
Pregame
Michigan is competing in its third night game of the season on Saturday night, this time taking on the rival Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing. The second-ranked Wolverines enter Saturday's contest with a perfect 7-0 record, while Michigan State is struggling through a 2-4 campaign.
Jim Harbaugh's team remains nearly as healthy as possible, with only a few minor injuries to role players affecting the team.
Wide receiver Karmello English and running backs C.J. Stokes and Kalel Mullings are listed as out for the Wolverines on Saturday. Meanwhile, Zeke Berry and Marlin Klein are listed as questionable.
Michigan is set to kick things off with Michigan State from East Lansing at 7:33 p.m. ET on NBC.
