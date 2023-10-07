7:52 Q2: Michigan is starting to flex its muscle now. A three-and-out for Minnesota gives the ball back to Michigan, which takes over at its own 33-yard line.

10:08 Q2: Blake Corum scores the 41st rushing touchdown of his career, and Michigan is up by two touchdowns. Turner connects on the PAT. Michigan 17, Minnesota 3

13:26 Q2: Minnesota goes three-and-out, and Michigan has the ball at its own 38-yard line.

END Q1: J.J. McCarthy hit Cornelius Johnson for a 17-yard pass play, but Michigan's drive stalls yet again. Tommy Doman punts it away, and Minnesota takes over at its own 12-yard line.

1:44 Q1: A media timeout is taken after a Minnesota player goes down with an injury. Michigan has 1st and 10 from the 45-yard line after the break.

2:35 Q1: Dragan Kesich drills a 54-yard field goal, and Minnesota gets on the board. Michigan 10, Minnesota 3

4:07 Q1: Minnesota takes a timeout on 1st and 10. Michigan's run defense is struggling on this drive.

7:33 Q1: Michigan's drive stalls in the red zone. Cornelius Johnson was open for a first down, but he dropped the ball. Turner kicks a 31-yard extra point, and Michigan leads by double digits. Michigan 10, Minnesota 0

12:46 Q1: Minnesota has a solid running play wiped away by an illegal formation penalty, and the Golden Gophers punt it away. Michigan takes over at its own 27-yard line.

14:48 Q1: Will Johnson intercepts Athan Kaliakmanis' pass and returns it for a 36-yard touchdown. James Turner kicks the extra point. Michigan 7, Minnesota 0

Michigan wins the coin toss and defers to the second half.