Live Updates: Michigan at Minnesota
7:52 Q2: Michigan is starting to flex its muscle now. A three-and-out for Minnesota gives the ball back to Michigan, which takes over at its own 33-yard line.
10:08 Q2: Blake Corum scores the 41st rushing touchdown of his career, and Michigan is up by two touchdowns. Turner connects on the PAT. Michigan 17, Minnesota 3
13:26 Q2: Minnesota goes three-and-out, and Michigan has the ball at its own 38-yard line.
END Q1: J.J. McCarthy hit Cornelius Johnson for a 17-yard pass play, but Michigan's drive stalls yet again. Tommy Doman punts it away, and Minnesota takes over at its own 12-yard line.
1:44 Q1: A media timeout is taken after a Minnesota player goes down with an injury. Michigan has 1st and 10 from the 45-yard line after the break.
2:35 Q1: Dragan Kesich drills a 54-yard field goal, and Minnesota gets on the board. Michigan 10, Minnesota 3
4:07 Q1: Minnesota takes a timeout on 1st and 10. Michigan's run defense is struggling on this drive.
7:33 Q1: Michigan's drive stalls in the red zone. Cornelius Johnson was open for a first down, but he dropped the ball. Turner kicks a 31-yard extra point, and Michigan leads by double digits. Michigan 10, Minnesota 0
12:46 Q1: Minnesota has a solid running play wiped away by an illegal formation penalty, and the Golden Gophers punt it away. Michigan takes over at its own 27-yard line.
14:48 Q1: Will Johnson intercepts Athan Kaliakmanis' pass and returns it for a 36-yard touchdown. James Turner kicks the extra point. Michigan 7, Minnesota 0
Michigan wins the coin toss and defers to the second half.
Pregame
Michigan hits the road for the second consecutive week as it takes on Minnesota in Minneapolis on Saturday.
As far as injuries go, Michigan is as healthy as it's been all season. Rod Moore, Will Johnson and Makari Paige — who've all been on the injury report with some consistency this season — were all omitted from the injury report this week.
Mason Graham is the only Michigan starter to appear on the report.
Graham missed the last two games for the Wolverines, but on Saturday he appeared at Huntington Bank Stadium with a club on his left hand.
The Wolverines and Golden Gophers battle for the Little Brown Jug beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
