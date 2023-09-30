Michigan will start the game with the ball, heading into the south end zone. 22mph winds currently in their face.

The wind is strong, big gusts at field level, straight out to the north end zone.

PREGAME:

As expected, it is a hot one today in Lincoln, especially down on the field. Going to be something to watch as this game wears on.

Michigan wearing the classic maize pants and white jersey against Nebraska’s red and white. A classic looking matchup at Memorial Stadium. This is a game for people who love the traditions of college football.

Michigan is getting healthy at the right time. Mason Graham out as expected, but reinforcements are coming at wide receiver and in the secondary.

During warmups we saw Michigan’s starting offensive line go Henderson, Keegan, Nugent, Zinter, Barnhart. Keon Sabb was working with the 1s while Rod Moore was with the 2s.



