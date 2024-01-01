8:26 Q2: The Crimson Tide go three-and-out again, and Michigan gets the ball back on its own 17-yard line.

9:26 Q2: Alabama faces 3rd and 9, and Michigan calls its first timeout of the first half.

10:50 Q2: Michigan also goes three-and-out on its drive, and it punts it back to the Crimson Tide, who will take over at their own 30-yard line.

11:54 Q2: Michigan sacks Jalen Milroe twice on Alabama's drive, and the Crimson Tide are forced to punt it away. Semaj Morgan fair catches the punt, and the Wolverines take over at their own 30-yard line.

14:11 Q2: Michigan can't pick up the 3rd and 9, and Alabama takes over at its own 24-yard line.

End of Q1: Michigan currently faces 3rd and 9 from its own 31-yard line. Max Bredeson was assessed an unnecessary roughness penalty, which set the Wolverines behind the chains.

2:49 Q1: Michigan forces an Alabama three-and-out, and Semaj Morgan fair catches the punt at Michigan's 19-yard line. 1st down and 10 for the Wolverines.

4:25 Q1: J.J. McCarthy finds Blake Corum for an eight-yard score. James Turner puts the PAT through the uprights, and this game is tied at seven. Michigan 7, Alabama 7

9:41 Q1: Jase McClellan carries the ball 34 yards for an Alabama touchdown. Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard connects on the extra point, and Alabama gets the early lead. Michigan 0, Alabama 7

11:52 Q1: Semaj Morgan muffs Alabama's punt, and Alabama takes over again.

13:56 Q1: After a scare on the first play of the game, Michigan goes three-and-out and punts it away to Alabama. The Crimson Tide take over at their own 37.