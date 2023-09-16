Michigan welcomes Bowling Green into the Big House to close its non-conference schedule before Big Ten play begins next week. The Wolverines are 40.5-point favorites, and they'll look to easily dispose of their third opponent this season before Jim Harbaugh comes back to the sidelines next weekend.

End of game: Michigan 31, Bowling Green 6

0:11 Q4: Alan Anaya misses a 36-yard field goal, and Michigan will walk away with a 31-6 victory.

6:53 Q4: Denegal hands it off three times, twice to Cole Cabana and once to Leon Franklin, but Michigan can't pick up a first down. Bowling Green has the ball at its own 35-yard line.

9:10 Q4: Bowling Green punts, and Jayden Denegal takes over at quarterback for Michigan. 1st and 10 from the Wolverines' 20-yard line.

End of Q3: Michigan scored 17 points in the third quarter, and this game is all but over. Bowling Green's offense has gone quiet, and Michigan is flexing its muscle.

0:49 Q3: McCarthy throws his third interception of the game, and Bowling Green gets the ball back. The Falcons have 1st and 10 from their own 20-yard line.

4:04 Q3: Michigan forces a three-and-out, and the Wolverines are pulling away now. McCarthy and the offense take over at their own 37-yard line.

6:28 Q3: The flea flicker works again as McCarthy finds Cornelius Johnson for a 50-yard touchdown pass. James Turner connects on the extra point, and Michigan has pulled away. Michigan 31, Bowling Green 6

7:58 Q3: Bowling Green punts it away. Michigan takes over at its own 39-yard line.

10:12 Q3: James Turner drills a 42-yard field goal, and Michigan extends its lead. Michigan 24, Bowling Green 6

11:53 Q3: Timosciek fumbles, and Michigan recovers. 1st and 10 for the Wolverines from the Falcons' 26-yard line.

12:48 Q3: Kris Jenkins intercepts Timosciek's pass, and Michigan gets the ball at Bowling Green's two-yard line. Blake Corum punches it in on the next play, and the Wolverines lead, 21-6. Michigan 21, Bowling Green 6

12:55 Q3: Michigan goes three-and-out, and Tommy Doman rips a 53 -yard punt. Bowling Green takes over at its own 14-yard line.

End of Q2: Bowling Green takes a knee, and the teams head to the locker room. Michigan leads, 14-6.

1:15 Q2: McCarthy misses a wide open Tyler Morris down the sideline, and he gets sacked on the next play. Michigan allows its first sack of the season, and it punts it away to Bowling Green. The Falcons take over at their own 18-yard line.

1:51 Q2: Quinten Johnson comes flying in to intercept Hayden Timosciek's pass, and Michigan takes over at its own 45-yard line.

4:15 Q2: J.J. McCarthy finds Roman Wilson for the duo's sixth touchdown connection this season. This one goes for 33 yards, and Michigan increases its lead. Michigan 14, Bowling Green 6

5:03 Q2: Sherrone Moore calls a timeout before 1st and 10. There was some confusion between Fredrick Moore and Tyler Morris.

6:57 Q2: Michigan forces a three-and-out, and the Wolverines take over from their own 33-yard line.

8:50 Q2: J.J. McCarthy throws his second interception of the game, and Bowling Green takes over at their own 34-yard line.

11:39 Q2: Alan Anaya puts a 42-yard field goal through the uprights, and the Falcons are hanging around in the second quarter. Michigan 7, Bowling Green 6

11:44 Q2: Bowling Green runs one play, doesn't gain any yardage, and calls a timeout before 4th and 1.

12:34 Q2: Bowling Green takes a timeout before 3rd and 1 from Michigan's 24-yard line.

14:02 Q2: Max Bredeson fumbles the kick return, and Bowling Green recovers. The Falcons take over at Michigan's 33-yard line.

14:13 Q2: Bowling Green capitalizes on a solid drive by connecting on a 36-yard field goal from Alan Anaya. Michigan 7, Bowling Green 3

End of Q1: Michigan has already rushed for nearly 100 yards, but a J.J. McCarthy interception in the end zone has shifted the momentum. Bowling Green is driving, and it nearly had a touchdown. Michigan still leads, 7-0.

0:08 Q1: Bowling Green is driving, but it takes a timeout before 2nd and 10 from its own 26-yard line.

4:48 Q1: J.J. McCarthy throws his first interception of the season, and Bowling Green takes over from its own 20-yard line.

8:36 Q1: Tyler Morris returns Bowling Green's punt for 22 yards and Michigan will take over from Bowling Green's 43-yard line.

10:44 Q1: Blake Corum rushes for 58 yards on Michigan's opening drive and the Wolverines jump out to a 7-0 lead. Michigan 7, Bowling Green 0

12:36 Q1: Michigan allows a 30-yard reception, but Bowling Green quarterback Camden Orth fumbled on 3rd down, forcing a Falcons punt. Michigan takes over at its own 23-yard line.