Michigan welcomes Bowling Green into the Big House to close its non-conference schedule before Big Ten play begins next week. The Wolverines are 40.5-point favorites, and they'll look to easily dispose of their third opponent this season before Jim Harbaugh comes back to the sidelines next weekend.

4:15 Q2: J.J. McCarthy finds Roman Wilson for the duo's sixth touchdown connection this season. This one goes for 33 yards, and Michigan increases its lead. Michigan 14, Bowling Green 6

5:03 Q2: Sherrone Moore calls a timeout before 1st and 10. There was some confusion between Fredrick Moore and Tyler Morris.

6:57 Q2: Michigan forces a three-and-out, and the Wolverines take over from their own 33-yard line.

8:50 Q2: J.J. McCarthy throws his second interception of the game, and Bowling Green takes over at their own 34-yard line.

11:39 Q2: Alan Anaya puts a 42-yard field goal through the uprights, and the Falcons are hanging around in the second quarter. Michigan 7, Bowling Green 6

11:44 Q2: Bowling Green runs one play, doesn't gain any yardage, and calls a timeout before 4th and 1.

12:34 Q2: Bowling Green takes a timeout before 3rd and 1 from Michigan's 24-yard line.

14:02 Q2: Max Bredeson fumbles the kick return, and Bowling Green recovers. The Falcons take over at Michigan's 33-yard line.

14:13 Q2: Bowling Green capitalizes on a solid drive by connecting on a 36-yard field goal from Alan Anaya. Michigan 7, Bowling Green 3

End of Q1: Michigan has already rushed for nearly 100 yards, but a J.J. McCarthy interception in the end zone has shifted the momentum. Bowling Green is driving, and it nearly had a touchdown. Michigan still leads, 7-0.

0:08 Q1: Bowling Green is driving, but it takes a timeout before 2nd and 10 from its own 26-yard line.

4:48 Q1: J.J. McCarthy throws his first interception of the season, and Bowling Green takes over from its own 20-yard line.

8:36 Q1: Tyler Morris returns Bowling Green's punt for 22 yards and Michigan will take over from Bowling Green's 43-yard line.

10:44 Q1: Blake Corum rushes for 58 yards on Michigan's opening drive and the Wolverines jump out to a 7-0 lead. Michigan 7, Bowling Green 0

12:36 Q1: Michigan allows a 30-yard reception, but Bowling Green quarterback Camden Orth fumbled on 3rd down, forcing a Falcons punt. Michigan takes over at its own 23-yard line.