Live Updates: Michigan vs. Bowling Green
Michigan welcomes Bowling Green into the Big House to close its non-conference schedule before Big Ten play begins next week. The Wolverines are 40.5-point favorites, and they'll look to easily dispose of their third opponent this season before Jim Harbaugh comes back to the sidelines next weekend.
4:15 Q2: J.J. McCarthy finds Roman Wilson for the duo's sixth touchdown connection this season. This one goes for 33 yards, and Michigan increases its lead. Michigan 14, Bowling Green 6
5:03 Q2: Sherrone Moore calls a timeout before 1st and 10. There was some confusion between Fredrick Moore and Tyler Morris.
6:57 Q2: Michigan forces a three-and-out, and the Wolverines take over from their own 33-yard line.
8:50 Q2: J.J. McCarthy throws his second interception of the game, and Bowling Green takes over at their own 34-yard line.
11:39 Q2: Alan Anaya puts a 42-yard field goal through the uprights, and the Falcons are hanging around in the second quarter. Michigan 7, Bowling Green 6
11:44 Q2: Bowling Green runs one play, doesn't gain any yardage, and calls a timeout before 4th and 1.
12:34 Q2: Bowling Green takes a timeout before 3rd and 1 from Michigan's 24-yard line.
14:02 Q2: Max Bredeson fumbles the kick return, and Bowling Green recovers. The Falcons take over at Michigan's 33-yard line.
14:13 Q2: Bowling Green capitalizes on a solid drive by connecting on a 36-yard field goal from Alan Anaya. Michigan 7, Bowling Green 3
End of Q1: Michigan has already rushed for nearly 100 yards, but a J.J. McCarthy interception in the end zone has shifted the momentum. Bowling Green is driving, and it nearly had a touchdown. Michigan still leads, 7-0.
0:08 Q1: Bowling Green is driving, but it takes a timeout before 2nd and 10 from its own 26-yard line.
4:48 Q1: J.J. McCarthy throws his first interception of the season, and Bowling Green takes over from its own 20-yard line.
8:36 Q1: Tyler Morris returns Bowling Green's punt for 22 yards and Michigan will take over from Bowling Green's 43-yard line.
10:44 Q1: Blake Corum rushes for 58 yards on Michigan's opening drive and the Wolverines jump out to a 7-0 lead. Michigan 7, Bowling Green 0
12:36 Q1: Michigan allows a 30-yard reception, but Bowling Green quarterback Camden Orth fumbled on 3rd down, forcing a Falcons punt. Michigan takes over at its own 23-yard line.
Pregame
Michigan wins the coin toss and will defer to the second half.
Junior safety Rod Moore will miss his third consecutive game due to injury, while Will Johnson and Makari Paige will attempt to play after missing time the last two weeks. The Michigan running back room is also riddled with injuries, as Benjamin Hall and C.J. Stokes are listed as "out," and Tavierre Dunlap is listed as "questionable."
Below is the full availability report:
