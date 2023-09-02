Live Updates: Michigan vs. East Carolina
Michigan kicks off one of the most anticipated seasons in program history on Saturday as it hosts the East Carolina Pirates. The Wolverines enter as 35-point favorites over East Carolina, and although Michigan enters the contest a little banged up, it should be a relatively easy season opener.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh (three-game suspension) and offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore (one-game suspension) will miss Saturday's game. Quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell will call the plays on offense for the Wolverines.
Below are live updates.
12:37 Q3: James Turner misses his second kick of the day — albeit a 52-yarder — and Michigan still leads by 30.
END OF QUARTER 3: Michigan had an opportunity to go up by more than five scores, but a fumble gave the ball back to East Carolina. The Wolverines are still up by 30.
0:19 Q3: After having a touchdown taken off the board, Michigan fumbles two plays later, giving the ball back to East Carolina on their own three yard line.
3:02 Q3: J.J. McCarthy takes a shot from an East Carolina defender, and the play is under review for targeting.
7:42 Q3: Michigan calls a timeout just before it was set to receive East Carolina's punt. Jake Thaw is back for the Wolverines.
9:13 Q3: After a long drive, J.J. McCarthy finds Roman Wilson for the duo's third touchdown connection of the game. Turner connects on the extra point, and Michigan extends its lead. Michigan 30, East Carolina 0
END OF QUARTER 2: James Turner makes a 50-yard field goal, and Michigan goes into halftime up 23. Michigan 23, East Carolina 0
0:48 Q2: East Carolina kicker Andrew Conrad misses a 51-yard field goal, and Michigan takes over up 20.
5:32 Q2: J.J. McCarthy finds Roman Wilson for his second touchdown of the game. James Turner misses the PAT, though. Michigan 20, East Carolina 0
7:08 Q2: Michigan calls its first timeout of the game. 1st and 10 coming up.
9:48 Q2: East Carolina punts it away, and Michigan takes over at its own 24 yard line.
10:52 Q2: Michigan almost had its second pick of the game, but it was overturned. East Carolina ball, 2nd and 10.
14:13 Q2: Blake Corum rushes for 39 yards over the span of two carries and finds the end zone to give Michigan a two-touchdown lead. Michigan 14, East Carolina 0
END OF QUARTER 1: Michigan 7, East Carolina 0
2:56 Q1: East Carolina picks up a first down, but still can't make its way into Michigan territory. Michigan takes over at its own 10 yard line.
5:43 Q1: J.J. McCarthy finds Roman Wilson for a 14-yard touchdown. Michigan 7, East Carolina 0
10:13 Q1: Kenneth Grant forces an errant throw, and Mike Sainristil picks it off. Michigan takes over at its own 45 yard line.
10:28 Q1: Timeout for an injured Pirate. 3rd and 9 coming up for ECU.
11:47 Q1: Tasked with tough starting field position, Michigan goes three-and-out and punts back to ECU.
13:33 Q1: Michigan forces a three-and-out, and the Wolverines take over at their own two-yard line.
Pregame
Michigan will be without a few role players on Saturday, with Amorion Walker, Tavierre Dunlap, Jimmy Rolder, German Green, Logan Forbes and Peyton O'Leary listed as out.
Additionally, Darrius Clemons, Will Johnson, Cornelius Johnson, Makari Paige, Tyler Morris, Rod Moore, Cole Cabana, Danny Hughes and Matt Hibner are listed as questionable.
Clemons, Will Johnson, Cornelius Johnson, Paige, Morris, Moore, Cabana, Hughes and Hibner are all dressed and going through warmups.
Senior wide receiver Jake Thaw appears to be Michigan's punt returner.
Michigan has won the coin toss and defers to the second half.
---
