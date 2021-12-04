Live Updates: Michigan vs. Iowa
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The stage is set. A win tonight means Michigan will not only win the Big Ten Championship but will guarantee a trip to the College Football Playoff.
First, the game needs to play.
Both the Wolverines and Iowa are looking for their first conference title since 2004. A streak that will end for one program on Saturday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST on FOX.
For all live updates, scores and highlights from tonight's game, follow along in the space below.
Pregame
- Michigan is going with the white jersey, blue pants combo this evening.
- A healthy amount of Michigan fans in Lucas Oil this evening. However, don't discredit the Hawkeyes, the fans always travel well and have been making noise when Iowa units have taken the field.
- If anyone was concerned about Chris Hinton's health status as he went down late against Ohio State, not to worry. He is in uniform and participating in warmups.
- As far as health updates go, it appears that all the major players are in uniform and warming up.