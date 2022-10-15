For all news, updates and highlights, check out our live updates below.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The stage is set and the day is here, No. 5 Michigan is back home in friendly confines to take on No. 10 Penn State, a game that could define the pecking of the upper tier of the Big Ten.

FINAL: Michigan 41, Penn State 17

- Clock continues to tick away, Penn State is trying to put one final drive together for pride and turns the ball over on fourth down. That should do it from Michigan Stadium. Big Top-10 win to add to the Wolverines' resume.

- 5:03 Q4: Michigan is on the board again. Donovan Edwards continues his impressive day with a two-yard score. Michigan 41, Penn State 17

- After leaving the game shaken up, Gemon Green has returned to play.

- 11:00 Q4: Michigan has a long drive that melted away a ton of clock. The drive finished with a 37-yard field goal by Moody. Michigan 34, Penn State 17

END OF QUARTER 3: Michigan 31, Penn State 17

- :00 Q3: That'll do it for the third. Michigan looking to put an end to this one with a long drive.

- 7:20 Q3: On the very next play after Michigan stopped the Nittany Lions on fourth down, Blake Corum rips off a 61-yard touchdown to put the hammer down. Michigan 31, Penn State 17

- 10:53 Q3: An injury situation to keep an eye on for the Wolverines. Gemon Green appeared to be clutching his shoulder after making a tackle. He walked off the field under his own power and waving his arms around as he walked to the sidelines.

- 11:12 Q3: Michigan answers right back. A 67-yard touchdown run by Donovan Edwards and a two-point conversion by Ronnie Bell has the Wolverines up by a touchdown. Michigan 24, Penn State 17

- 13:15 Q3: Penn State nabs the lead back. A long drive stalls deep in U-M territory but results in a chip-shot field goal. Michigan 16, Penn State 17

HALFTIME: Michigan 16, Penn State 14

- :02 Q2: Another Michigan drive stalls deep in PSU territory. Moody continues to be automatic and the Wolverines regain the lead before halftime. Crazy game. Michigan 16, Penn State 14

- 4:27 Q2: Just like that, PSU is in the lead. McCarthy threw a ball that bounced around a few PSU defenders and was taken back for the score. Michigan 13, Penn State 14

- 6:11 Q2: Penn State answers back. Thanks to a QB keeper that faked almost everybody in the building, the Nittany Lions punch it in from the one-yard line on fourth down. It's still a ballgame. Michigan 13, Penn State 7

- 8:29 Q2: The Wolverines finally crack the endzone. Another effective drive that results in Blake Corum punching it in for the score. Michigan 13, Penn State 0

END OF QUARTER 1: Michigan 6, Penn State 0

- :00 Q1: Penn State received an untimed down on third down thanks to a Michigan penalty. A well-timed blitz sees the Nittany Lions facing another fourth down.

- 1:25 Q1: Another promising Wolverine drive stalls in the redzone. A 77-yard, 13-play drive concludes with another Moody chip shot. Michigan 6, Penn State 0

- 7:45 Q1: High-energy play by the defense here, as PSU faces a third and short and was stuffed by Mike Morris as the RB tries to bounce outside. Wolverines take over in its own territory after the punt.

- 9:47 Q1: A promising drive from Michigan stalls in the redzone. Jake Moody is Mr. Automatic from short-yardage and the Wolverines get the lead. Michigan 3, Penn State 0

- 14:30 Q1: Penn State starts the game by giving Michigan 15 free yards with a late hit by Joey Porter Jr.

- 15:00 Q1: Penn State wins the toss, defers to the second half. Kickoff upcoming.