6:57 Q4: Michigan's defense forces a turnover on downs after Gavin Wimsatt's pass falls incomplete. Wolverines take over on their own 19.

7:01 Q4: Michigan safety Quinten Johnson breaks up a pass on a 3rd-and-6 play after Rutgers has driven it to Michigan's 19. Fourth down coming up after a UM timeout.

12:38 Q4: Touchdown Michigan. Blake Corum powers his way in from 5 yards out. Drive was highlighted by a brilliant catch from Colston Loveland over the middle just a few plays earlier. Michigan 31, Rutgers 7

End of the 3rd quarter: Michigan 24, Rutgers 7

2:41 Q3: Michigan forces a Rutgers 3-and-out and takes over at its own 34 after a short Rutgers punt.

4:31 Q3: Michigan touchdown. 71-yard interception return from Mike Sainristill as the Wolverines completely blew up a Rutgers screen attempt on third down. Michigan 24, Rutgers 7



6:00 Q3: Rutgers receivers have made a couple of nice catches on the drive, the latest coming from receiver Isiah Washington for a gain of 20 to the Michigan 35-yard line.

7:00 Q3: An 8-minue Michigan drive stalls at the Rutgers 29 when McCarthy takes a sack from Scarlet Knights' Wesley Bailey, but James Turner knocks home a 46-yard FG. Michigan 17, Rutgers 7

9:35 Q3: McCarthy finds Wilson over the middle for a gain of 25 to the Rutgers 34 for a 1st down.

11:25 Q3 J.J. McCarthy picks up a big 4th-and-1 with his legs on a zone read play that goes for 9 yards to keep Michigan's opening drive of the 2nd half alive.

15:00 Q3:: Michigan returns the opening kick of the second half to its own 10 after Semaj Morgan drops the ball near the goal line.

Halftime score: Michigan 14, Rutgers 7. Michigan gets the ball to start the second half.

1:41 Q2: Touchdown Michigan. Great back shoulder throw by McCarthy and a great catch by freshman wide receiver Semaj Morgan in the endzone. 18-yard score. Michigan 14, Rutgers 7

7:25 Q2: Kris Jenkins makes a big tackle for loss to force a Rutgers 3 and out on a 3rd-and-1 play. Michigan takes over at its own 21 after a 47-yard punt.

9:35 Q2: After a promising drive, a 42-yard FG attempt from James Turner is no good. Rutgers takes over at its own 32.

14:55 Q2: After a false start penalty, Rutgers attempts a 55-yard FG that lands short. Wolverines hold and keeps the score level.

End of 1st quarter: Michigan 7, Rutgers 7

0:05 Q1: Kyle Monangai is stopped by the Michigan defense on a 3rd-and-3 for a gain of 2 yards. Ball is down to the Wolverines 28 where it will be 4th-and-1.

5:56 Q1: Touchdown Michigan. Blake Corum on a handoff from 2 yards out, coming one play after an executed flea flicker that went for 35 yards when McCarthy found Colston Loveland down the right sideline. Michigan 7, Rutgers 7

7:08 Q1: McCarthy completes a pass to a wide open Donovan Edwards and he takes it down the sideline for a 33-yard gain into Rutgers territory.

9:27 Q1: Derrick Moore makes a big play behind the line of scrimmage to force a Rutgers punt. Big holding penalty on first down killed the Scarlet Knights' drive, but a 75-yard punt pins the Wolverines back to their own 6 to start their next posession.

12:55 Q1: J.J. McCarthy is sacked for a loss of two yards as Michigan goes 3-and-out on its opening series. Rutgers takes over at its own 21 after a 39-yard punt.

14:00 Q1: Touchdown Rutgers. 69 yard pass from QB Gavin Wimsatt to Christian Dremel. Rutgers 7, Michigan 0

15:00 Q1: Michigan's kick sails into the endzone for a touchback. 1st-and-10 Rutgers from its own 25.

Pregame

Michigan wins the toss and defers its choice to the second half. Rutgers will receive the ball and defend the south endzone. Sophomore defensive tackle Mason Graham will miss today's game with an injury. Defensive backs Rod Moore and Will Johnson are both listed as questionable coming into the game on the injury report, but both were warming up with the first team defense on the field 30 minutes before kickoff. Below is the full injury report the team released before the game:

