ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is set to conclude its non-conference schedule as the Wolverines welcome UConn to Michigan Stadium on Saturday. The Wolverines are 2-0 to begin the year with blowout wins over Colorado State and Hawaii, with UConn potentially being another victim of blowout football. Kickoff is set for noon on ABC. You can find all live updates, news and scores in the section listed below.

Fourth quarter

- TOUCHDOWN: With the third and fourth-team players in, Alex Orji strolls into the endzone for a rushing touchdown of his own. 12:44 left in the game. Michigan 52, UConn 0 - TURNOVER ON DOWNS: Pinned deep in their own territory, UConn attempts to go for it on fourth and short. Eyabi Okie blows up the play behind the line of scrimmage and the Wolverines get the ball back in excellent field position. 11:05 left in the game. - TOUCHDOWN: Michigan capitalizes on the short field. A short dump-off pass by Alan Bowman to Leon Franklin goes for 20-yards for a score. 7:54 left in the game. Michigan 59, UConn 0

Third quarter

- TOUCHDOWN: After a long quarter of not much going on, the Wolverines are back on the board, with none other than Corum adding his fifth score of the game. 4:36 left in the quarter. Michigan 45, UConn 0 - It appears that the first-teamers are done in this one, as Davis Warren is the new QB for the Wolverines. End of quarter: Michigan 45, UConn 0

Second quarter

- BLOCKED PUNT: Michigan blocks the punt, blocked by Caden Kolesar, and picked up by Mullings to the Wolverines' 18-yard line. 13:04 left in the half. Michigan 17, UConn 0 - TOUCHDOWN: And just like that, the Wolverines are back in the endzone. Another 1-yard TD brings Corum's third of the day. 12:08 left in the half. Michigan 24, UConn 0 - TOUCHDOWN: Michigan's special teams does it again. A.J. Henning takes the punt 61-yards for the score. 6:05 left in the half. Michigan 31, UConn 0 - TOUCHDOWN: Guess who? Corum again with the ultimate touchdown vulture day. His fourth of the half. 3:11 left in the half. Michigan 38, UConn 0 - TURNOVER ON DOWNS: UConn is trying its best to get some sort of game going but no luck. Huskies turn the ball over on downs. Less than a minute in the half. HALFTIME: Michigan 38, UConn 0

First quarter

- TOUCHDOWN: Too easy for Michigan. Wolverines get into the endzone in four plays as Blake Corum puts U-M on the board first with a 20-yard run. 12:52 left in the quarter. Michigan 7, UConn 0 - Action has slowed down a bit, with the teams trading punts in the early going. Wolverines get the ball back in decent field position. 6:54 left in the quarter. Michigan 7, UConn 0 - TOUCHDOWN: Another methodical drive ends in a touchdown for the Wolverines. Corum punches it in from 3rd and 1 on the goal line for his second score of the day. 2:52 left in the quarter. Michigan 14, UConn 0 - FUMBLE: Michigan is right back in scoring position with UConn fumbling the snap exchange. Fumble was picked up by George Rooks. - FIELD GOAL: Michigan's drive stalls where it started and Jake Moody slots home the easy field goal to extend its lead. 38 seconds left in the quarter. Michigan 17, UConn 0 END OF QUARTER: Michigan 17, UConn 0

Pregame