The Falcons are the MAC favorite in 2020-21, which makes U-M’s offensive outburst all the more impressive. Five different Maize and Blue players scored in double figures, including senior forward Isaiah Livers, who finished with 17 points and nine boards.

The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team put on quite the offensive performance in Wednesday’s season-opener against Bowling Green, putting up 96 points and hitting 54 percent of their shots from the floor.

As the old saying goes, “sharing is caring,” and that phrase applies to the Michigan basketball team as well. The Maize and Blue handed out 23 assists, with four different players dishing out three or more.

“Coach Howard went after him for a reason and likes what he brings to the team. I don’t want him to be a pass first guard when he’s a score first guard. Mike opens up shots for others when he’s aggressive, and we like the way he plays basketball.”

“He’s a great passer with eight assists,” Livers gushed of the fifth-year senior. “Mike made some great reads and great plays, so I credit him and the film he has watched. I told him to be himself and just play his game.

It’s safe to say fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith “sacrificed” for his teammates in his debut as a Wolverine, dishing out eight assists in 31 minutes of action. Smith proved to be a scoring threat as well, pouring in 16 points while getting to the free throw line eight times.

“[Head] Coach [Juwan] Howard doesn’t mind if you go at your opponent and attack them, but he’s not big on one-on-one stuff. Swing the ball, because it may come back to you.

“A lot of guys come off the ball screen, we have [junior forward] Brandon Johns playing the five — he’s aggressive and strong. It comes down to our versatility and guys who can play different positions.

“It’s a balance of versatility,” Livers exclaimed this week when asked about the team’s balance as a whole. “We have multiple guys who can push the ball with early shots, hit threes and get to the free throw line.

Livers was one of those four, handing out three dimes in what was an all-around impressive night for the senior.

“I worked on it this offseason,” he admitted. “I knew from X [former point guard Zavier Simpson] to work on ball handling and to come off ball screens. I studied a lot and it was actually pretty fun to go out there [and do it].

“I wanted to be prepared as much as possible, and ball screens are a part of my game.”

U-M’s box score is expected to look quite hefty after tonight’s game against Oakland as well, with the Grizzlies having played like one of the worst teams in Division 1 basketball (no, that is not an exaggeration, even though Division 1 basketball entails 353 teams) so far this season.

They fell to Xavier 101-49 in their opener and trailed 53-12 at halftime, and then lost to Toledo 80-53 on Thursday after trailing 43-20 at the break. Oakland finally put together a semi-competitive game against Bradley on Saturday, only losing by 14 (74-60).

“It’s unfortunate they had to shut down and play these big- time games out of nowhere,” Livers said of the Grizzlies. “They’re traveling everywhere to play these games. They’ll be looking to make shots and play hard against us, so we’ll have to outmatch their intensity coming in.”

It will be the second consecutive contest played without fans at Crisler Center, after Wednesday night’s game in Ann Arbor did not include a single fan in the stands.

“It was business as usual,” the senior shrugged. “It felt like practice. We knew what it would be like, with the crowd noise and all. It felt like a scrimmage, though we were tallying wins and losses.

“We take that serious and play hard. Of course you miss your fans and your home crowd, but it was just another day at the gym.”

Notes

• Freshman center Hunter Dickinson was another newcomer who impressed on Wednesday night, compiling 11 points and eight rebounds in just 18 minutes of action.

“He’s a confident guy and has pace to his game,” Livers noted. “He’s the biggest dude every time he steps on the floor. You can go as slow as you want to as long as you know where your spots are, take the right shots and make the right passes, which he did on Wednesday.

“He’s grown in getting down the floor. It’s not easy for a guy like that, so sprinting on defense isn’t easy, and he really got better at it. He also understood how to set better screens.”