After it lost its first game of the season last week, the Michigan women's basketball team was left with a bad taste in its mouth as the players took an extended nine-day break for exams. As many expected, though, the team came out with intentions of avenging its tough loss to Toledo.

The Wolverines welcomed Appalachian State to Crisler Center on Saturday afternoon, and they were clearly too much for the Mountaineers to handle. Michigan got on top early and cruised to a satisfying 77-49 victory.

The first quarter was a back and forth battle, and Michigan found itself with a four-point lead through 10 minutes of action. Emily Kiser and Greta Kampschroeder combined for 11 first-quarter points on 5-5 shooting.

Things really broke open in the second quarter as Michigan outscored Appalachian State, 21-10 to extend its lead to 15 points at halftime. Laila Phelia was a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line in the second quarter, and Kiser and Leigha Brown had strong contributions as well. The dynamic trio combined to score 20 of Michigan's 21 second-quarter points.

Michigan kept its foot on the gas in the second half, as it opened the third quarter on a 14-2 run to extend the lead to 27 points. Kim Barnes Arico sent in the reinforcements as the second half continued, and the younger players got to see some lengthy time on the floor.

Jordan Hobbs, Chrya Evans, Alyssa Crockett and Elise Stuck all finished with at least 10 minutes on the floor, and the quartet of players gained valuable experience in a live game situation. Evans was the most productive of the four, as the freshman poured in eight points, all of which came in the fourth quarter, on 4-4 shooting.

Overall, Kiser led the way for the Wolverines with 18 points on 8-11 shooting. As usual, Brown and Phelia followed closely behind with 16 and 11 points, respectively.