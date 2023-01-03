Long-tenured Wolverine Julius Welschof enters transfer portal
One of the longest-tenured players on the Michigan football team, Julius Welschof announced on Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.
"First off I want to thank Coach Harbaugh by recruiting me all the way from Germany and let me be a part of this amazing program for the last five years," Welschof wrote. "It's been truly an honor to wear the winged helmet and play in the big house with my teammates/brothers/lifelong friends!!!"
Welschof was a member of the 2018 recruiting class, as Jim Harbaugh grabbed the three-star EDGE rusher from Germany. Welschof had great measurables to be an outstanding pass rusher at 6-foot-7, 266 pounds, but he never saw ample playing time.
The Wolverines had a long stretch of outstanding pass rushers, and Welschof was buried on the depth chart for most of his time in Ann Arbor. He sat behind players like Chase Winovich, Josh Uche, Kwity Paye, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.
This season, although Michigan didn't have a particularly dominant pass rusher as it had in previous seasons, Welschof was still playing behind Mike Morris, Eyabi Okie, Jaylen Harrell, Braiden McGregor and others.
In his five seasons with Michigan, Welschof played in 34 games, accumulating 10 solo tackles, 13 assisted tackles and one pass deflection. He played in all 14 games of Michigan's remarkable 2022 season, recording six total tackles.
Welschof will now enter the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.
Below is a running list of players Michigan has lost to the transfer portal since in opened in early December:
Cade McNamara
Erick All
Louis Hansen
George Rooks
Alan Bowman
Deuce Spurlock
Julius Welschof
