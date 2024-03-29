According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, four-star point guard Christian Anderson Jr. has decommitted from Michigan and will reopen his recruitment. Anderson Jr. has been committed to the program since October 2021.

The 6-foot-1, 160-pound point guard was the longest-tenured commit of the class, but following a complete change in identity the Michigan basketball program has seen in the last few weeks, Anderson Jr. has reopened his recruitment.

Durral Brooks remains the only player locked into the 2024 recruiting class.

Michigan's roster is bare at the moment, but there is plenty of opportunity for Dusty May to bring in talented players.

As of the time of this writing, Michigan's roster looks as follows:

Terrance Williams II

Nimari Burnett

Will Tschetter

Jace Howard

Durral Brooks