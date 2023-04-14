LOOK: Blake Corum enters NIL partnership with Derek Jeter's apparel company
Michigan running back Blake Corum's NIL opportunities continue to grow, with his latest partnership having him team up with one of the greats in baseball history.
According to the athletic apparel company Greatness Wins, which is co-founded by former New York Yankee Derek Jeter, Corum has joined the team to be a representative of the brand.
From the Greatness Wins website:
Derek Jeter and e-commerce entrepreneur and UNTUCKit Founder Chris Riccobono have joined forces with American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer Misty Copeland as well as the Great One, Wayne Gretzky, to introduce Greatness Wins: athleticwear for the modern athlete.
