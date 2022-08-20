LOOK: Box score from Michigan's exhibition against Fos Provence Basket
Michigan kicked off its European basketball tour with an exhibition game against Fos Provence Basket on Friday.
The Wolverines would go on to lose to the French professional side 86-68. After keeping the team within five at the half, Fos Provence ran away with the game in the third and fourth quarters to win comfortably.
You can find the full box score in the embed below.
The Wolverines were led in scoring by Hunter Dickinson and Jaelin Llewellyn who both had 15 points, Jett Howard added 11 points on his own in his debut with the Wolverines.
Of note, both Joey Baker and Youssef Khayat did not feature for the Wolverines on Friday. Baker is close to returning after offseason hip surgery and Khayat joined the program this week.
