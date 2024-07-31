LOOK: Breakdown of Michigan Football Day 1 social media post
It is day 1 of fall camp, and Michigan has posted its first video featuring cuts of practice footage. We work with what we are given, and there was plenty to take in here. So, I went frame by frame to see everything there was to see.
See a link to the video below followed by a time-stamp breakdown of the clips.
:00 - Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham arriving
:03 - Donovan Edwards arriving
:04 - Alex Orji
:05 - Makari Paige
:05 - Grant Newsome
:06 - Davis Warren scrambles past an outstretched Cam Brandt
:07 - Jyaire Hill backpedals
:08 - Will Johnson in drills, Keshaun Harris in the background
:09 - Enow Etta (switched to #17) taking on Nate Efobi, Jaden Mangham wearing #3 in the foreground
:11 - Jimmy Rolder in drills
:12 - Tyler Morris in drills
:14 - Jack Tuttle throws deep to Amorion Walker (wearing #1)
:16 - Josaiah Stewart pass rushes, LG-RG Priebe, Crippen, Giudice
:18 - Colston Loveland with a grab in front Zeke Berry
:19 - DL coach Lou Esposito working with Trey Pierce and Kenneth Grant
:20 - Rayshaun Benny in drills
:22 - Fred Moore with a catch in front of Aamir Hall
:23 - Trey Pierce vs Greg Crippen
:24 - CJ Charleston blocking Zeke Berry
:26 - Max Bredeson and Myles Hinton in blocking drills
:27 - Max Bredeson engaging with Derrick Moore on a Donovan Edwards run
:28 - Amorion Walker running a route covered by Keshaun Harris
:29 - Dominic Zvada kicks a field goal
:30 - Jeremiah Lowe in coverage, I can't determine who 89 is
:31 - Marlin Klein in drills
:32 - Donovan Edwards in drills while Tavierre Dunlap watches
:35 - RB Coach Tony Alford and Ben Hall
:37 - Ja'Den McBurrows presnap
:37 - Grant, Graham, and Hausmann rushing
---
