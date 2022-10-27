A lot has been made about the fallout between the University of Michigan and one of its all-time greats in Fab Five member Chris Webber.

While it appears that the burnt bridge between the two parties is slowly being put back together, there might not be a better person in Ann Arbor to help facilitate a repaired relationship than head coach Juwan Howard.

When Webber does step foot on campus in Ann Arbor, which is few and far between these days, it's always noteworthy.

Howard took to his Twitter account on Thursday to break the news that Webber had attended the Wolverines' practice. A step in the right direction.

