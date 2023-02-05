News More News
LOOK: Former Wolverine, 14-year NFL veteran has high praise for Jake Moody

One former Michigan kicker who knows a thing or two about kicking in the NFL believes that Jake Moody is next in line to have a professional career.

Jay Feely, a CBS Sports football analyst and 14-year NFL veteran, took to Twitter to give a special shoutout to Moody, suggesting that Moody should be as high as a fourth-round selection in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Moody exits the program as one of the best kickers in program history, walking away and leading the Wolverines in points scored in a career.

From one NFL pro to a NFL hopeful, this is high praise.

