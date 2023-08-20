Former Michigan kicker Jake Moody redeemed himself in a major way on Saturday, as he kicked the game-winning field goal for the San Francisco 49ers against the Denver Broncos during the preseason on Saturday.

After missing two kicks against the Las Vegas Raiders in his NFL debut, Moody went 3-3 against the Broncos including the game-winner.

Funnily enough, former Michigan receiver Ronnie Bell continued his stellar preseason with the Niners, securing a 43-yard reception to set up the game-winning kick. He finished the game with seven catches 114 yards.

You can watch Moody's kick in the embed below.