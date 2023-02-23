News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-23 15:24:18 -0600') }} football Edit

LOOK: Jim Harbaugh takes on Good Samaritan role with Ann Arbor police

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s every move is always analyzed with a fine-tooth comb. Whether positive or negative, Harbaugh is uniquely himself and he won’t ever stray away from that.

Which is why Harbaugh’s latest act of kindness should not surprise anyone. Not doing it for the headlines, he received recognition for it anyway.

The Ann Arbor Police department recognized Harbaugh for being a Good Samaritan by helping police officers remove trees from the road during a recent ice storm.

You can watch the video and the department’s recognition of Harbaugh below.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}