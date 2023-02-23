Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s every move is always analyzed with a fine-tooth comb. Whether positive or negative, Harbaugh is uniquely himself and he won’t ever stray away from that.

Which is why Harbaugh’s latest act of kindness should not surprise anyone. Not doing it for the headlines, he received recognition for it anyway.

The Ann Arbor Police department recognized Harbaugh for being a Good Samaritan by helping police officers remove trees from the road during a recent ice storm.

You can watch the video and the department’s recognition of Harbaugh below.