LOOK: Lunardi moves Michigan up in tournament projection
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has updated his “Bracketology” projection after a weekend of college basketball. Michigan’s win against Wisconsin moved them up, but not into the tournament.
Michigan is listed 4th out behind Arizona State, North Carolina and Clemson.
Three teams ahead of Michigan play this evening with UNC taking on Florida State, Oklahoma State facing Baylor, and West Virginia playing Iowa State. Losses there would help Michigan rise again, but they’ll need to take care of their own business when they face Illinois on Thursday.
