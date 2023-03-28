Apart from Michigan's 45-23 beatdown of Ohio State in Columbus back on Nov. 26, 2022, one of the most exciting moments of the day for Michigan fans was when defensive back Mike Sainristil waved and planted a huge Michigan flag in the middle of the 'Block O' at Ohio Stadium.

"I was thinking about that since January," Sainristil said. "Coming down here and having an opportunity to win this game at this stadium, first time since 2000. Last year, the only thing I was thinking about was fans rushing the field. This year, I was thinking about planting the flag. Speaking it into existence."

The flag plant signified a turning point in the rivalry. After two decades of dominance from the Buckeyes, Michigan's win in 2022 proved that the home win in 2021 wasn't just a fluke and that the rivalry between the two programs has completely flipped.