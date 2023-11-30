Michigan football has a long history of successfully recruiting talented players from the state of Ohio and turning them into Ann Arbor legends. Headlined by Desmond Howard (Cleveland, Ohio) and Charles Woodson (Fremont, Ohio), the Wolverines have made a habit of stealing some of Ohio's best football talent and turning them into Buckeye killers.

Howard and Woodson are the two main examples — both won the Heisman Trophy and had iconic punt returns over Ohio State during their careers — but there are countless other former Wolverines who played their high school ball in the state just south of Michigan.

In fact, a few key pieces of Michigan's 2024 recruiting class are from the Buckeye state, including high four-star running back prospect Jordan Marshall.

On Thursday afternoon, it was announced that the 6-foot, 200-pound Marshall won the Ohio Mr. Football award, given to the best football player in the state of Ohio.