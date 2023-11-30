LOOK: Michigan commit Jordan Marshall named Mr. Ohio Football
Michigan football has a long history of successfully recruiting talented players from the state of Ohio and turning them into Ann Arbor legends. Headlined by Desmond Howard (Cleveland, Ohio) and Charles Woodson (Fremont, Ohio), the Wolverines have made a habit of stealing some of Ohio's best football talent and turning them into Buckeye killers.
Howard and Woodson are the two main examples — both won the Heisman Trophy and had iconic punt returns over Ohio State during their careers — but there are countless other former Wolverines who played their high school ball in the state just south of Michigan.
In fact, a few key pieces of Michigan's 2024 recruiting class are from the Buckeye state, including high four-star running back prospect Jordan Marshall.
On Thursday afternoon, it was announced that the 6-foot, 200-pound Marshall won the Ohio Mr. Football award, given to the best football player in the state of Ohio.
As a junior last season, Marshall ran for 1,961 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 364 yards.
This year, in Marshall's last season of high school football, he broke his high-school's all-time rushing yards record, which was held by Marcus Blanks since 2001. Marshall finished his high school career with 4,787 rushing yards, besting Blanks' record of 4,098 by nearly 700 yards.
Marshall will be a freshman at Michigan next fall.
---
