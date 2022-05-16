LOOK: Michigan football announces TV details for “The Game”

Michigan vs Ohio State appearing on the Saturday after Thanksgiving at noon has become a tradition. It looks like that tradition will continue in 2022.

Fox will once again carry what has been the highest-rated college football regular-season game. Viewership hit nearly 16M in 2021.

Read: Reports: Fox "has deal in place" for B1G media rights worth $1B+

With reports Fox and the Big Ten have agreed to a massive new TV rights deal that could be announced by the end of the month, it’s no surprise to see this announcement. Continuing to have first dibs on “The Game” has been a priority for Fox.

The game will take place in Columbus for the first time since 2018. The game was canceled in 2020 and played in Ann Arbor in both 2019 and 2021.