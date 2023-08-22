On Tuesday night, the program gave fans a sneak peak at what the new lights will look like for the upcoming season.

During the offseason, Michigan Stadium received a variety of upgrades. The massive expansion of the video boards has stolen most headlines, but the stadium also received a brand new LED Lighting System to help increase the gameday atmosphere, especially during night games.

Per the release, ”’replacing the original lighting system, which had been in place for well over a decade, with the latest LED technology is an important upgrade to Michigan Stadium,’ said Paul Dunlop, Associate Athletic Director for Facility Operations at the University of Michigan. ‘The new lighting system will use less energy and provide outstanding light coverage for fans in the stadium and those watching at home on TV.’”

The upgrade replaces the lights from the previous upgrade, which occurred in 2010.

Not only will the lights affect those inside the stadium, but those watching at home will also be gifted a better viewing experience.

“In addition to a better playing and viewing experience for those in the stadium, the whiter and cleaner LED lighting also will enhance the broadcast quality for millions of fans watching around the world, creating a greater stage-like television atmosphere and allowing colors to pop throughout the venue.”

The new system, which was installed by Musco Lighting, will also allow for customized lighting shows with synchronicity.

“The new LED system also features Musco’s Show-Light Pro Venue® special effects technology. This will allow for the creation of customized light shows at the Big House, with color-changing fixtures and light-to-music synchronization for a world-class audio/visual entertainment experience.”

Michigan now joins some of college football’s biggest brands such as Alabama, Notre Dame and USC as those with custom LED systems.

The lights will likely be used primarily in night game settings. Michigan currently has two home night games scheduled. Bowling Green will take on the Wolverines under the lights on Sept. 16, and the Purdue Boilermakers will make their way to the Big House for a repeat of last year’s Big Ten Championship Game on Nov. 4.