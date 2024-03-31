Advertisement
LOOK: Michigan Hockey locker room celebrates Frozen Four

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Michigan Hockey is headed to its third straight Frozen Four after a 5-2 victory over rival Michigan State in the Regional Final.

Take a look at the team celebration as head coach Brandon Naurato enters the locker room.

Michigan will take on Boston College in the semifinal on April at 8:30pm EST. The winner will face the winner of Denver and Boston U.

