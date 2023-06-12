The Michigan football program announced a new initiative this week that many inside the program believe will be a major addition to its NIL efforts. In a post on social media on Monday, U-M announced its M Power program, a platform used to assist football players in the program through mentorship and entrepreneurship opportunities.

According to the M Power website, the program is described as the following: M Power – Brand for Life is a new venture created to assist athletes as they develop personal brands, build, and navigate business ventures and pursue opportunities through Name, Image and Likeness. The program is designed to further Michigan Football’s mission by expanding the tools, resources and experiences required to help our players flourish throughout their life. You can watch the full announcement in the tweet embedded below.