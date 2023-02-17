For years, Ohio State football has given its players a chain with gold pants every time the Buckeyes defeat Michigan in their annual late November meeting. It's one of the long-lasting traditions of Ohio State football, but Michigan may have just taken a shot at its rival with a similar idea.

Michigan unveiled its own chain on Friday night, as it posted the unique design to social media.

The front of the chain features "The Game" in maize lettering, along with the date, Nov. 26, 2022 below. "Team 143" is engraved below the big Block M, and the words "courageous," "strong" and "faith" decorate the outer ring.

The back of the chain features Ohio State's horseshoe stadium design, with the score, 45-23, engraved in the center. The left and right sides read "build" and "attack."