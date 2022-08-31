News More News
LOOK: Michigan Rookies Make NFL Teams, 30 Wolverines total

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
NFL teams have now made the cuts necessary to get to their final 53 man rosters.

While some former Wolverine players did not make the cut, a few rookies joined the list of active Michigan players in the NFL including a former captain making the Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

There are now 30 Michigan Wolverines on NFL rosters.

Here is who made the cut.

Aidan Hutchinson - Detroit Lions #2 Overall Pick

Obviously no surprise Hutchinson made the final roster. He had a stellar preseason as one of the better rookies in the league. He will be a starter week 1 for his hometown Detroit Lions.

Daxton Hill - Cincinnati Bengals #32 Overall Pick

Dax Hill also had a great preseason and saw extra reps while starting safety Jessie Bates was holding after being franchise tagged. Bates has now signed and Hill will be his primary backup and see snaps as a third safety.

David Ojabo - Baltimore Ravens #45 Overall Pick (53 man to IR)

David Ojabo was the last rookie to sign after disputes over guaranteed money. He was listed on the 53 man roster but is expected to be moved to the injured reserve. Early returns on his rehab have been positive, and Ojabo could see the field by midseason.

Josh Ross - Baltimore Ravens Undrafted Free Agent

Shocking to some, but not to those who pay attention, Josh Ross has made the 53 man roster in Baltimore. Ross is one of the smartest players to come through Ann Arbor. He was impactful on and off the field, leading Michigan in tackles and being selected as a captain. He will try to carve out a role with Mike Macdonald in the Ravens defense.

All Michigan Players to Make NFL Rosters

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OL Ben Bredeson, New York Giants

LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

LS Camaron Cheeseman, Washington Commanders

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

OL Mason Cole, Pittsburgh Steelers

WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans

DE Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs

RB Chris Evans, Cincinnati Bengals

OLB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

OL Graham Glasgow, Denver Broncos

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

RB Hassan Haskins, Tennessee Titans

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

DB Daxton Hill, Cincinnati Bengals

DE Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

OL Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

OL Jalen Mayfield, Atlanta Falcons

S Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

OLB David Ojabo, Baltimore Ravens

OL Michael Onwenu, New England Patriots

DE Kwity Paye, Indianapolis Colts

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

DB Jabrill Peppers, New England Patriots

LB Josh Ross, Baltimore Ravens

OL Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints

OL Jon Runyan Jr, Green Bay Packers

CB Ambry Thomas, San Francisco 49ers

OLB Josh Uche, New England Patriots

DE Chase Winovich, Cleveland Browns

DE Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers

{{ article.author_name }}