LOOK: Michigan Rookies Make NFL Teams, 30 Wolverines total
NFL teams have now made the cuts necessary to get to their final 53 man rosters.
While some former Wolverine players did not make the cut, a few rookies joined the list of active Michigan players in the NFL including a former captain making the Ravens as an undrafted free agent.
There are now 30 Michigan Wolverines on NFL rosters.
Here is who made the cut.
Aidan Hutchinson - Detroit Lions #2 Overall Pick
Obviously no surprise Hutchinson made the final roster. He had a stellar preseason as one of the better rookies in the league. He will be a starter week 1 for his hometown Detroit Lions.
Daxton Hill - Cincinnati Bengals #32 Overall Pick
Dax Hill also had a great preseason and saw extra reps while starting safety Jessie Bates was holding after being franchise tagged. Bates has now signed and Hill will be his primary backup and see snaps as a third safety.
David Ojabo - Baltimore Ravens #45 Overall Pick (53 man to IR)
David Ojabo was the last rookie to sign after disputes over guaranteed money. He was listed on the 53 man roster but is expected to be moved to the injured reserve. Early returns on his rehab have been positive, and Ojabo could see the field by midseason.
Josh Ross - Baltimore Ravens Undrafted Free Agent
Shocking to some, but not to those who pay attention, Josh Ross has made the 53 man roster in Baltimore. Ross is one of the smartest players to come through Ann Arbor. He was impactful on and off the field, leading Michigan in tackles and being selected as a captain. He will try to carve out a role with Mike Macdonald in the Ravens defense.
All Michigan Players to Make NFL Rosters
QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OL Ben Bredeson, New York Giants
LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers
LS Camaron Cheeseman, Washington Commanders
DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs
OL Mason Cole, Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans
DE Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs
RB Chris Evans, Cincinnati Bengals
OLB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers
TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers
OL Graham Glasgow, Denver Broncos
DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles
RB Hassan Haskins, Tennessee Titans
QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs
DB Daxton Hill, Cincinnati Bengals
DE Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
OL Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans
CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys
CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams
OL Jalen Mayfield, Atlanta Falcons
S Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings
DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks
OLB David Ojabo, Baltimore Ravens
OL Michael Onwenu, New England Patriots
DE Kwity Paye, Indianapolis Colts
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns
DB Jabrill Peppers, New England Patriots
LB Josh Ross, Baltimore Ravens
OL Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints
OL Jon Runyan Jr, Green Bay Packers
CB Ambry Thomas, San Francisco 49ers
OLB Josh Uche, New England Patriots
DE Chase Winovich, Cleveland Browns
DE Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers
