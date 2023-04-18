News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-04-18 14:09:44 -0500') }} basketball Edit

LOOK: Michigan teases alumni roster for The Basketball Tournament

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Is Michigan getting an alumni team for the annual The Basketball Tournament this summer? It certainly appears that way if social media is to be believed.

U-M's official basketball account tweeted out a teaser video on Tuesday to suggest that a team of U-M basketball alumni (and one football alumni) will enter TBT and compete for a cash prize.

According to the video, it appears the initial roster includes:

- Trey Burke

- Zavier Simpson

- Jamal Crawford

- Chaundee Brown •

- Devin Funchess (football player)

- Zak Irvin

- D.J. Wilson

- Nik Stauskas

- Derrick Walton

- Kam Chatman

- Jon Teske

- Jordan Morgan

- Charles Matthews

- Austin Davis

TBT is broadcasted on ESPN and is a single-elimination tournament held in the summer every year. Teams compete for cash prizes for over $1 million split amongst the team.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}