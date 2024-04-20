Michigan football unveiled four new rings on Saturday morning celebrating the 2023 national championship season. Players on last season's team received personalized rings in celebration of the historic season.

The rings celebrated and remembered the team's three final games of the season: the Big Ten Championship win over Iowa, the Rose Bowl win over Alabama and the National Championship win over Washington.

The National Champions ring features iconic sayings "Who's got it better than us? Noooobody!", "Michigan vs Everybody", "Bet" and "Those Who Stay Will Be Champions."

The Big Ten Champions Ring celebrates the program's third straight Big Ten Championship and it features the scores of the rivalry games.

On the Rose Bowl ring, the rose is featured front and center, with the saying "Attack each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind" engraved on the inside.

Michigan also received a ring from the College Football Playoff.