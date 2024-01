The Reese's Senior Bowl practices kicked off Tuesday, and no one made a bigger impression than Michigan WR Roman Wilson.

The Wolverine wideout took part in drills throughout the day and was impresive with his route running, separation, and catches.

Wilson led the Wolverines in receptions, yards, and touchdowns in 2023. Many experts project Wilson to be a day 2 pick in the 2nd or 3rd round, but his first action in Mobile has him rising up draft boards.