LOOK: Rookie NFL jersey numbers revealed for former Michigan players
With NFL rookie camps now over, the group of former Michigan players that were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft and signed undrafted free agent contracts are now getting ready to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
In order to do so, some jersey numbers have been updated to appropriately reflect their spots on NFL rosters.
According to the Michigan Football social media accounts, a number of former Wolverines received updated jersey numbers this week.
Those numbers are below:
Mazi Smith, Dallas Cowboys: 58
Luke Schoonmaker, Dallas Cowboys: 86
DJ Turner, Cincinnati Bengals: 20
Jake Moody, San Francisco 49ers: 4
Mike Morris, Seattle Seahawks: 96
Olu Oluwatimi, Seattle Seahawks: 51
Brad Robbins, Cincinnati Bengals: 10
Ryan Hayes, Miami Dolphins: 76
Ronnie Bell, San Franciso 49ers: 10
Gemon Green, New York Giants: 34
Joe Honigford, Arizona Cardinals: 42
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram