Michigan Football started trending on social media today after Bruce Feldman spoke about the program adding a 'Beat Georgia' drill to its practices this offseason.

Michigan has eyes set on the big dogs with 'Beat Georgia' practice period - Maize&BlueReview (rivals.com)

Michigan famously spoke about a renewed focus on beating Ohio State ahead of the 2021 season, and this is in a similar vein.

Needless to say, there was a wide range of reactions on Twitter, with some folks taking shots at Michigan and others saying they loved the idea.