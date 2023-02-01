LOOK: Tom Brady retires from NFL
After 23 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady says he is stepping away for good.
Brady announced his retirement last season in a long written post after reports had gone back and forth. Soon after he elected to reverse course and come back to the NFL.
He retires the most decorated quarterback in NFL history, who many say is the greatest of all time.
Brady already has a deal in place with Fox, where he is likely to become their lead color announcer on NFL broadcasts
Brady’s list of accolades and records per Wikipedia.
7× Super Bowl champion (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII, LV)
5× Super Bowl MVP (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX, LI, LV)
3× NFL Most Valuable Player(2007, 2010, 2017)
2× NFL Offensive Player of the Year(2007, 2010)
NFL Comeback Player of the Year(2009)
3× First-team All-Pro (2007, 2010, 2017)
3× Second-team All-Pro (2005, 2016, 2021)
15× Pro Bowl (2001, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009–2018, 2021)
5× NFL passing touchdowns leader(2002, 2007, 2010, 2015, 2021)
4× NFL passing yards leader(2005, 2007, 2017, 2021)
2× NFL passer rating leader(2007, 2010)
NFL completion percentage leader(2007)
NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team
NFL records
Most career quarterback wins: 251
Most career passing attempts: 12,050
Most career passing completions: 7,753
Most career passing touchdowns: 649
Most career passing yards: 89,214
Most pass completions in a season: 490 (2022)
Most pass attempts in a season: 733 (2022)
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram