After 23 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady says he is stepping away for good.

Brady announced his retirement last season in a long written post after reports had gone back and forth. Soon after he elected to reverse course and come back to the NFL.

He retires the most decorated quarterback in NFL history, who many say is the greatest of all time.

Brady already has a deal in place with Fox, where he is likely to become their lead color announcer on NFL broadcasts





Brady’s list of accolades and records per Wikipedia.



7× Super Bowl champion (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII, LV)

5× Super Bowl MVP (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX, LI, LV)

3× NFL Most Valuable Player(2007, 2010, 2017)

2× NFL Offensive Player of the Year(2007, 2010)

NFL Comeback Player of the Year(2009)

3× First-team All-Pro (2007, 2010, 2017)

3× Second-team All-Pro (2005, 2016, 2021)

15× Pro Bowl (2001, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009–2018, 2021)

5× NFL passing touchdowns leader(2002, 2007, 2010, 2015, 2021)

4× NFL passing yards leader(2005, 2007, 2017, 2021)

2× NFL passer rating leader(2007, 2010)

NFL completion percentage leader(2007)

NFL 2000s All-Decade Team

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team

National champion (1997)

NFL records

Most career quarterback wins: 251

Most career passing attempts: 12,050

Most career passing completions: 7,753

Most career passing touchdowns: 649

Most career passing yards: 89,214

Most pass completions in a season: 490 (2022)

Most pass attempts in a season: 733 (2022)

Longest touchdown pass: 99 yards (tied)