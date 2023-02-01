News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-01 07:24:26 -0600') }} football Edit

LOOK: Tom Brady retires from NFL

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@trevormccue

After 23 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady says he is stepping away for good.

Brady announced his retirement last season in a long written post after reports had gone back and forth. Soon after he elected to reverse course and come back to the NFL.

He retires the most decorated quarterback in NFL history, who many say is the greatest of all time.

Brady already has a deal in place with Fox, where he is likely to become their lead color announcer on NFL broadcasts


Brady’s list of accolades and records per Wikipedia.

Super Bowl champion (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII, LV)

Super Bowl MVP (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX, LI, LV)

NFL Most Valuable Player(2007, 2010, 2017)

NFL Offensive Player of the Year(2007, 2010)

NFL Comeback Player of the Year(2009)

3× First-team All-Pro (2007, 2010, 2017)

3× Second-team All-Pro (2005, 2016, 2021)

15× Pro Bowl (2001, 2004, 2005, 2007, 20092018, 2021)

NFL passing touchdowns leader(2002, 2007, 2010, 2015, 2021)

NFL passing yards leader(2005, 2007, 2017, 2021)

NFL passer rating leader(2007, 2010)

NFL completion percentage leader(2007)

NFL 2000s All-Decade Team

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team

National champion (1997)

NFL records

Most career quarterback wins: 251

Most career passing attempts: 12,050

Most career passing completions: 7,753

Most career passing touchdowns: 649

Most career passing yards: 89,214

Most pass completions in a season: 490 (2022)

Most pass attempts in a season: 733 (2022)

Longest touchdown pass: 99 yards (tied)

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}