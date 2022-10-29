Michigan football exorcises another demon that has been hanging over its head after a convincing win over Michigan State under the lights on Saturday.
Below are Maize & Blue Review's three stars of the game.
1. Jake Moody
Kicker Jake Moody almost single-handedly beat Michigan State with his leg today. Without him, who knows what the score would be with his clutch kicking? Moody goes 5-for-5, with the longest kick of 54-yards in the win.
2. Blake Corum
Another game, another monster performance by running back Blake Corum. It's the fifth-straight 100-yard game on the season, on top of eclipsing the 1000-yard rushing mark on the season.
He finished the game with 177 yards and a touchdown, with the toughest 177 yards you will see all year. Bursting through tackles and being slippery as ever, Corum is a crucial piece to the cog on Saturday.
3. Michigan DBs
If you stopped watching after the first quarter, you'd think I was crazy considering how easily the Spartans were able to move the ball in the first quarter. Keon Coleman seemed impossible to cover... until the second half started.
After finishing the quarter with 104 yards receiving, the defensive backs made adjustments and mostly shut down the Spartans passing game until Coleman was able to break free for a big gain late in the game.