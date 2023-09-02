The game wasn't going to knock your socks off but as far as openers go, it was a relatively quiet, uneventful tune-up for a team that had been itching to hit someone other than themselves. Michigan cruised to a 30-3 victory over East Carolina on Saturday, which held a shutout until the Pirates decided to kick a field goal in the waning seconds. Below are M&BR's three stars of the game.

Roman Wilson

When you're rewarded with the No. 1 jersey, you have to live up to the standards that come with it at Michigan. So far, so good for Roman Wilson. Wilson was the clear top performer of the day for the Wolverines, finishing the game with six catches for 78 yards and three touchdowns.

J.J. McCarthy

While the rushing attack wasn't as effective as it was last season, the Wolverines decided that the passing attack was what was needed to win this one. McCarthy played an excellent game, showing great poise in the pocket. Completing as many as 15-straight passes, outside of a redzone fumble on fourth down, he was flawless. Throwing accurate balls and finding open receivers, the Wolverines very much took what the Pirates defense gave them throughout the game. McCarthy finished with 26-30 passing for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

Jesse Minter