It was an emphatic win from Michigan, as it cemented itself as a legitimate College Football Playoff contender with a blowout victory over No. 10 Penn State on Saturday by a score of 41-17. Below are Maize & Blue Review's three stars of the game.

1. Blake Corum

It's time to start considering Blake Corum for the Heisman Trophy, seriously. It was a two-headed attack in the win over Saturday, but Corum's body of work speaks for itself and his resume has only gotten stronger with an effort to remember over the number 10 team in the country. Corum carried the ball 28 times for 166-yards and 2 touchdowns with the longest run of 61 yards. As for Donovan Edwards, could this be his coming-out party? Being hindered by injury for most of the year, Edwards was finally able to be unleashed as he followed up Corum's performance with one of his own, tallying 173 yards and 2 touchdowns.

2. Offensive line

Corum and Edwards weren't able to do what they were doing without the work of the offensive line on Saturday. With the Wolverines tallying over 400 rushing yards against a top-five-ranked rushing defense, some credit deserves to go to the big boys upfront. The offensive line group was able to create consistent running lanes and was able to keep a mostly-clean pocket for J.J. McCarthy to operate. You can't ask for much more than that.

3. Defensive line