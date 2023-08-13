Josh Henschke

Big Ten East: Michigan Big Ten West: Wisconsin Big Ten Champ: Michigan Season OFF MVP: Marvin Harrison Jr. Season DEF MVP: Rod Moore Surprising Team: Wisconsin Disappointing Team: Maryland

Michigan has what it takes to win the conference three years in a row. The real question is, outside of Ohio State and Penn State, can anyone challenge the Wolverines this season, particularly from the West? Iowa is an intriguing storyline with Cade McNamara and Erick All but a putrid offensive scheme hasn't made any changes and assuming things will be all fine and dandy over there isn't a guarantee. Wisconsin is a program that could be a sleeper choice to make news in the conference this year. With new energy under Luke Fickell and playmakers on the roster, the Badgers might be the Wolverines' only chance at competition.

Trevor McCue

Big Ten East: Michigan Big Ten West: Wisconsin Big Ten Champ: Michigan Season OFF MVP: Marvin Harrison Jr. Season DEF MVP: Junior Colson Surprising team: Illinois Disappointing team: Iowa It's hard to pick against Michigan in the East. You can't discount Ohio State and I think Penn State has a legit chance to win the conference, but Michigan's returning roster and OSU and PSU breaking in new QBs give the edge to the Wolverines. I'll take Illinois in the West, but there are probably 5 teams you could choose. I think they will surprise this season with another strong defense and do enough to not choke away the chance to get to Indy like last season. Iowa has upgraded the offense, but I don't think they have the OL or defense they have counted on in year's past. I have them as my disappointment.



Brock Heilig

Big Ten East: Michigan Big Ten West: Iowa Big Ten Champ: Michigan Season OFF MVP: Braelon Allen Season DEF MVP: Kalen King Surprising team: Nebraska Disappointing team: Illinois While Penn State is flirting with being in the same league as Michigan and Ohio State, this conference is still dominated by the Wolverines and Buckeyes. The winner of the Michigan-Ohio State game will win the Big Ten, just like it has happened every year since 2017, with the exception of 2020, since the two teams didn’t play. J.J. McCarthy vs. Cade McNamara in the Big Ten championship game makes for great headlines in late November and early December, but McCarthy proves why he won the starting job over his predecessor.

Dennis Fithian

Big Ten East: Michigan Big Ten West: Minnesota Big Ten Champ: Michigan Season OFF MVP: JJ McCarthy Season DEF MVP: Kris Jenkins Surprising team: Maryland Disappointing team: Illinois Michigan has the team to get back to Indy for a third straight time. The last three games on the schedule look to be the toughest tests with trips to Penn State & Maryland before the season finale vs Ohio State. UM knows it subject matter front-to-back now they just need to be fresh and take the test. 13-0 with another trip to the CFB Playoffs for the Wolverines.

Lucas Reimink

Big Ten East: Michigan Big Ten West: Iowa Big Ten Champ: Michigan Season OFF MVP: Marvin Harrison Jr. Season DEF MVP: Will Johnson Surprising team: Iowa Disappointing team: Minnesota This year is set up to be a fascinating one in the Big Ten. In the East, there’s Michigan as the two-time defending champ, OSU replacing CJ Stroud, and Penn State looks to be ascending as well. All three could conceivably win the East, it’ll just be a matter of who beats who head to head. The Big Ten West can break so many different ways, but I’m really high on Iowa with the addition of Cade McNamara to lead their offense. Their defense remains among the best in the country and if Cade can bring them to a near-average offense (which would be a dramatic improvement from what it’s been the last couple years), I think they’re a Top 10 type team nationally in 2023. Then there’s Wisconsin, who’s making a myriad of schematic changes on both sides of the ball, but they have an easier schedule draw and still have enough talent on the roster to contend for the Big Ten West plus they get Iowa at home.

Nelson Hubbell