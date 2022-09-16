Michigan is set to play its final non-conference game of the season as the Wolverines welcome 1-2 UConn to Michigan Stadium on Saturday.

Below are score predictions of what the Maize & Blue Review staff believe will happen this weekend.

Josh Henschke

Another week, another drubbing where not much can be taken away before Big Ten play starts. J.J. McCarthy continues to make electrifying plays, leaving the fans pining for more as he gets pulled with the game out of hand by halftime.

Michigan 56 - UConn 10

Brandon Justice

Michigan eats its last cupcake of the new season before the meat of the schedule approaches. UConn is U-M’s third consecutive opponent with a new head coach and a roster overhaul in the 99th percentile among all FBS teams. Expect another day on the playground for J.J. McCarthy & Co.

Michigan 54 - UConn 7

Dennis Fithian

Wolverines can again name the score. Can U-M spread some love to Andrel Anthony? Is C.J. Stokes ready to be an impact player? Nice chance for the O-Line to kick it up a notch. On defense, the backups should feel the urgency to make a move on the depth chart prior to Maryland. The appetizers have gone down easy so far. Harbaugh’s challenge is to keep his team wanting more. He said this week that this group is still hungry. Last dress rehearsal. Would love, in honor of Jim Mora’s father, for somebody to ask Harbaugh in the postgame about the chances of Michigan making the playoffs again this year. It will be up to Harbaugh to then deliver: Playoffs!? Don't talk about — Playoffs. Are you kidding me? Playoffs?

Michigan 50 - UConn 9

Trevor McCue

Through two non-conference games, Michigan used its soft schedule like the NFL uses preseason games. Working on depth, rotations, and of course the QB competition. With JJ McCarthy the clear victor and the Wolverines facing one last opponent in the midst of a rebuild, Michigan keeps the starters out a little longer against UConn. JJ will do JJ things, but the biggest change will be a more deliberate defensive game plan. I think Michigan pitches the shutout before beginning its Big Ten title defense.

Michigan 56 - UConn 0

Zach Libby

JJ McCarthy gets pulled at halftime after a commanding lead much like Hawaii. Davis Warren begins the third quarter and handles business. UConn covers the spread with late field goals.

Michigan 56 - UConn 9

Davis Moseley

Michigan once again rolls past its opponent. The Wolverines have found its quarterback in J.J. McCarthy who will make his second start. It will be a tough game to replicate his performance against Hawaii as he enters the Heisman conversation. The first-team offense shouldn't see much action in the second half and certainly won't see the fourth quarter. The Michigan defense will be able to handle any and everything the Huskies throw its way but a late touchdown will break the hearts of those wanting a shutout.

Michigan 59 - UConn 7

Brock Heilig

The last of Michigan’s three non-conference games loom, and another beatdown is expected to occur in Ann Arbor on Saturday. With Michigan’s quarterback competition finally settled, the team can look forward to one more tune-up game before it begins its quest for back-to-back Big Ten championships.

Michigan 52 - UConn 6