Michigan sees its first bit of adversity during its 34-27 victory over Maryland on Saturday. When looking at the final box score, it's clear who the standouts of the game were and it was a memorable one for one player in particular. Below, Maize & Blue Review gives its three stars of the game against the Terrapins.

Star 1: Blake Corum

Another week, another shining star for Michigan running back Blake Corum. Without back-up running back Donovan Edwards, it was clear that Corum needed to be the workhorse running back in this one and he did just that. Corum finished the game with 30 carries and rushed for a stunning 243 yards and added another 2 touchdowns to his tally. That brings his season total to 478 yards and 9 touchdowns. Without Corum, who knows how this game turns out?

Star 2: Luke Schoonmaker

With Erick All missing the game against the Terrapins, Luke Schoonmaker was a popular target for J.J. McCarthy. He finished the game with a career-high 7 catches for 72-yards and was the beneficiary of the short-yard touchdown the Wolverines had at the beginning of the game. While his receiving presence was important, it was what he did with the ball after catching it. Schoonmaker was responsible for picking up a number of first downs after the catch, Seemingly have a nose for the first down marker every time he touched the ball.

Star 3: Defensive backs