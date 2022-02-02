Macdonald shuts down head coach hypotheticals

Former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald was introduced as the Ravens defensive coordinator in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The recently departed coordinator was promptly asked about the possibility of returning to Michigan as its head coach should Jim Harbaugh return to the NFL.

"I would respectfully decline," Macdonald answered.

The 34-year-old started as an intern and worked his way up to outside linebackers coach with the Ravens franchise before betting on himself by leaving to be Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2021.

His gamble paid off.

Under Macdonald's tutelage, Michigan's defense rose from the 93rd overall scoring defense in 2020 to the 7th-best in college football in one season.

"They revamped that defense two weeks before spring ball," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. “For Mike to take that defense to the level he did in terms of the way they played, how they played, the way they flew around, the way they believed in each other, the way they related to each other, it was a spirit that was running through the whole defense."

Of course, there is a connection here between the two head coaches employing Macdonald. John recommended the young assistant to Jim last offseason which led to his hiring.

A year later, John called his brother, Jim, before hiring Macdonald away from Michigan and back to Baltimore.

"Jim and I have been arguing back and forth for a long time, so we're very comfortable," John said. "I called Jim to see if he would be OK with it if we asked permission to interview Mike for the job. He was great about it, he really was. Maybe there were a couple of seconds of silence, and then he was like, 'Absolutely. You took care of me, and Mike's a great guy and he deserves the opportunity.' That's how it went."

Of course, this call came a week before the news would break that Jim would be interviewing for at least one NFL job.

"If he's in Minnesota, I'd be happy to play him in the next three years. If anybody knows how the schedule in the NFL works, they understand what that means," Harbaugh said when asked about the potential of his brother returning to the pros. "I'll sing his praises; I always do every time someone asks, I'm happy to do it.

"I think he's one of the very best coaches in the National Football League, maybe even ever, and college football. I think he's the best. If the Minnesota Vikings are smart enough to get that done, then they'll be making a wise choice."

Stay tuned to The Wolverine Den and TMBR for more on the developing Harbaugh situation.