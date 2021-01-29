 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: When Will Michigan Return To Play?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-29 09:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Jan. 29)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox talk Michigan basketball's pause, before discussing the new offensive coaching moves for Michigan football.

RELATED: How Michigan Football Players Fared On Day One Of Senior Bowl Activities

RELATED: Kiper, Others View Paye As Consensus 1st-Round Pick; Mayfield Gaining Steam


Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines basketball sophomore wing Franz Wagner is averaging 12 points per game.
Michigan Wolverines basketball sophomore wing Franz Wagner is averaging 12 points per game. (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}