Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Jan. 29)
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox talk Michigan basketball's pause, before discussing the new offensive coaching moves for Michigan football.
RELATED: How Michigan Football Players Fared On Day One Of Senior Bowl Activities
RELATED: Kiper, Others View Paye As Consensus 1st-Round Pick; Mayfield Gaining Steam
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook